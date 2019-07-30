Jacksonville ISD employees to receive highest pay raise in district history

“We now are able to offer a $44,000 starting salary to a first year teacher, and that puts JISD in a much better light for recruiting great teachers to Jacksonville. This is a game-changer for us,” said Brad Stewart, Associate Superintendent of Personnel. “We are now above or in the range of most districts for a starting salary, therefore a viable option for those first year teachers. We are thrilled about the pay increase for the valuable employees we already have, as well as thrilled to be able to go legitimately recruit new employees in a more competitive climate.”