2 indicted in Henderson County aggravated robbery case

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two suspects in a robbery were indicted during a July meeting of a Henderson County grand jury.
Robert Marlin Hocutt, 19, of Malakoff, and Stetsen Loyd Hall, 27, of Malakoff, were both indicted for aggravated robbery, according to a news release from District Attorney Mark Hall.
Hocutt, Hall, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested in May following a home invasion and robbery in the 10000 block of Highway 31 in Malakoff.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his office received a call that two men entered a home armed with a knife and gun and told the residents “they were the law." The suspects allegedly held a gun to one of the victim’s heads and placed them in the closet.
