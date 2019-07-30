Gregg County commissioners honor Happy T Clown for service to community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court officially recognized Happy T Clown for providing 47 years of smiles to East Texans.
During the meeting Tuesday morning, Happy took the podium to address the commissioners.
“It’s a dying art and we should all put on a smile and smile to your neighbor. It could be contagious. So thank you guys for allowing me to be part of this beautiful city that we live in and the encouragement that you give us that we can give back to you," Happy said.
He says he will continue “clowning as long as the Lord needs my help I will be glad to clown around Longview and be an ambassador for Longview all over the world.”
Commissioners even donned red clown noses during the meeting.
