Showers and isolated thundershower will continue to move through the area for most of the evening hours. This wet weather will bring brief periods of heavy rainfall and don’t be surprised if you see a few flashes of lightning and hear a few rumbles of thunder. Most of the rain will stay south of I-20. We will begin to clear out between 9 pm and 10 pm. Wednesday morning should have a clear start with lots of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the middle 90s but with the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Sunshine and dry skies stick around for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening. On the bright side, with the cloud cover and rain, some places might get a nice cool off, possibly staying in the upper 80s. Slight afternoon rain chances come around for both Monday and Tuesday with temperatures returning to the middle 90s.