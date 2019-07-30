CHRISTUS to hold hot car demonstration in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It only takes minutes for a car left in the summer heat to become dangerously hot inside. With the heat index expected to be top 100 degrees this week, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System will conduct a public demonstration Tuesday afternoon on just how fast the inside temperature of a closed parked vehicle can climb.
Organizers will put a doll and a thermometer in the backseat to demonstrate how little time it takes to heat up to a dangerous temperature. The Look before You Leave demonstration is aimed at educating the public about the dangers of leaving children in a hot car and how to prevent tragedy by following these rules:
- Never leave your car keys where children can get them
- Keep car doors and trunks locked at all times, even in the garage or driveway
- Teach children not to play in or around cars
- Never leave your child unattended in a car, even if the windows are down and a wind shield shade is in place, not even just to run a quick errand
- Make sure all children leave the vehicle when you reach your destination
- Don’t overlook sleeping infants
- Make sure the seat belt and seat surface are not too hot before buckling up your child.
More than 900 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990, according to KidsAndCars.org. Twenty-four children have died in hot cars in 2019, 52 died in 2018 and 43 died in 2017. On average, a child dies of vehicular heatstroke once every ten days, according to the site.
Look Before You Leave is at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center - NorthPark, 323 E. Hawkins Pkwy, Longview.
