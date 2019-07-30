Athens ISD days away from officially starting four-day school week

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Athens ISD is just a few days away from the start of the new school year.
The difference? The 2019-20 school year will have four instructional days for the students and staff. It will include four days of learning and Friday is an optional extra curricular day.
Of course students are excited about the new change, but the district also says there are some major benefits to the shortened day school week.
According to “A Review of the Evidence on the Four‐Day School Week” by researchers Christine Donis‐Keller and David L. Silvernail, studies show a reduction in behavior referrals and in some cases, increased graduation rates.
