WEBXTRA: Newly mandated physicals reveal health issues for two Chapel Hill band members

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - A new rule from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) requires physical exams for students in school marching bands across the state.
Chapel hill ISD required their band members to get their physicals last week. After the exam was completed, the district found out two of its band members have heart murmurs.
The band director now believes the physicals were a great idea because the two students were not aware of their health issues.
