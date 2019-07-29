UT Health Science Center president releases statement on passing of former ETMC CEO

The statement continued, “We were competitors for many years. Mr. Ellis managed the tension professionally and with dignity. There is much to admire, and I learned from his quiet, measured, passionate and sober demeanor. After UT Health East Texas was formed, I gained more appreciation for who he was, what he had achieved and the respect he was due. I came to know him better and Elmer is having an incredible impact on our medical university. He laid the groundwork for a truly great, high-quality teaching hospital. We will acknowledge and cherish his notable accomplishments and pay homage to his remarkable life by producing more doctors, nurses, healthcare leaders, and other professionals in a caring, safe, high tech, clinical environment.”