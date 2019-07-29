UT Health Science Center president releases statement on passing of former ETMC CEO

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The President of the UT Health Science Center at Tyler, Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun, has released a statement on the passing of former CEO of ETMC Elmer Ellis.
About Elmer Ellis, Calhoun said, “East Texas has lost a giant in healthcare delivery and a great leader with a statewide and national impact. Mr. Elmer G. Ellis was a good and soft-spoken man who cared immensely about patients, physicians, hospital and clinic staff, East Texas, the poor and marginalized, and those who live in communities that lack access to quality health services. He never wavered in his commitments of delivering ambulance services throughout the region, maintaining level one trauma services, providing medical care locally to rural communities, and delivering needed mental health services. It was never easy, but he was delighted to make the needed sacrifices to serve the people of our region.”
The statement continued, “We were competitors for many years. Mr. Ellis managed the tension professionally and with dignity. There is much to admire, and I learned from his quiet, measured, passionate and sober demeanor. After UT Health East Texas was formed, I gained more appreciation for who he was, what he had achieved and the respect he was due. I came to know him better and Elmer is having an incredible impact on our medical university. He laid the groundwork for a truly great, high-quality teaching hospital. We will acknowledge and cherish his notable accomplishments and pay homage to his remarkable life by producing more doctors, nurses, healthcare leaders, and other professionals in a caring, safe, high tech, clinical environment.”
"I thank Elmer G. Ellis, his wife Betsy, his children and the entire family for the many years of dedicated service and the very special legacy Mr. Ellis leaves to our profession. He will not be forgotten and is holding an honored place in our history and in the hearts and minds of the faculty and staff of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler and the UT Health East Texas Healthcare System.”
Elmer Ellis died Sunday. He was 78 years old.
