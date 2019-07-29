Tyler police searching for shoplifter who pulled knife when confronted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a shoplifter who pulled a knife on a person who confronted them.
According to Officer Don Martin, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the incident happened at the Kohls located in the 7700 block of South Broadway,
According to Martin, a shoplifter ran out of the store with merchandise. When confronted, the shoplifter pulled out a knife. The shoplifter got away, but no one was injured.
More details are expected to be released. KLTV will update you with any new information we receive.
