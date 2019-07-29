Tyler crews responding to structure fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire.
About 5:30 p.m. Monday, crews were called to River Oaks Apartments in the 4400 block of Troup Highway in Tyler in response to a structure fire, according to online Tyler Police Department records.
According to a representative from Tyler fire, the fire is a kitchen fire and is currently under control. No injuries have been reported and fire crews are blowing smoke out right now.
