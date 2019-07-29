TJC hosts free dental, medical services during Operation East Texas outreach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College (TJC) will host Operation East Texas this week, offering free limited dental, medical, and vision outreach services to East Texans in need.
Services will include dental services like basic fillings and extractions, cleanings and sealants, as well as medical and vision screenings, according to an event press release. No root canals, partials, or dentures will be available at the event.
All patients must be screened, and it’s important to note that the number of screenings per day is limited. Treatment is prioritized by severity, and all patients will be seen by an on-site medical provider prior to receiving dental treatment.
Operation East Texas will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 29 through Thursday, Aug. 1, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center located at 1200 E. Fifth St., on the TJC main campus.
For more information, call 903-533-5560. A TJC spokesperson said information is available at this number only.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.