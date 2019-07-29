Man drowns at Splash Kingdom in Canton

On 7/28/2019 at approximately 4:59 P.M., Canton Fire Department and Champion E.M.S. responded to Splash Kingdom Water Park located at 18814 IH 20, Canton, TX 75103 on a reported drowning. Upon arrival, responding units found a 19 year old male unresponsive. He had been recovered from a 10 foot deep pool. CPR was being performed by park personnel, and an Automatic External Defibrillator had also been used on the patient. Canton Fire Department and Champion E.M.S. personnel continued lifesaving efforts while a helicopter was en route. The patient was flown by helicopter to Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. The patient was unable to be revived, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital. An autopsy has been ordered.