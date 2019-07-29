Possible lightning strike, fire damage Longview home

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews responded to a possible lightning strike that damaged a home Monday afternoon in Longview.
About 3 p.m. residents of a home in the 200 block of Lansford Street say they felt the house shake during a storm. One of the residents tells KLTV, they were cleaning the oven at the time and reported smelling smoke. They later realized the smoke was coming from elsewhere in the home and contacted 911.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the attic vents. Officials on scene believe lightning may have struck the home.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread.
The incident remains under investigation.
