One dead in possible hit-and-run accident in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater police are seeking information on a possible hit-and-run accident that left a man dead Saturday.
According to a press release, on July 27, at approximately 01:58 am, the Gladewater Police Department responded to the area of Hwy. 271 S. in reference to a possible hit and run involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, first responders found a white male later identified Terrel Dopson, a resident of Henderson, Texas deceased on scene.
The Gladewater Police Department enlisted help from the Department of Public Safety, Gregg County Office and is seeking any witness information in regards to this incident.
If anyone has any information or eyewitness accounts to the events that led up to, or the incident in question, you are asked to contact the Gladewater Police Department at (903)845-2166
