Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cloudy and potentially soggy afternoon is ahead so I sure do hope you brought along your umbrella. As of now, it looks like showers that have stayed north for the morning will begin to sweep southward in the afternoon. This wet weather should bring mostly showers and a few rumbles of thunder but they should all stay sub-severe. Temperatures today will reach the low 90s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with rain chances and temperatures barely reaching 90. We will dry out for both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures climbing to the low to mid-90s. Low rain chances return for Friday and into the weekend.