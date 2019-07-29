Mobile library takes summer reading on the road in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A summer reading program in Longview is working to make books accessible to more children. The Pine Tree Book Bus is a mobile library for anyone under 18 years old.
The books can be checked out and kept until the reader is ready for another book. That means there are no late fees, and users do not have to live in Pine Tree ISD in order to get books from the mobile library.
The program first cranked up in June 2018. Since then, more than 125 kids have checked out more than 400 books, according to mobile librarian and bus driver Sariah Rowe.
“We know during the summer months there is a lull in reading. A lot of children tend to lose information. If they have a book available, especially those in areas that they have a hard time getting to the library or something like that, it helps them get through the summer months and still retain all the knowledge they got from last year,” Rowe said.
The Pine Tree Book Bus makes stops every Tuesday during the summer months and every other Saturday during the school year. Bus stop locations are:
- Flamingo Mobile Home Park, 2405 Pine Tree Road, 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2800 Pine Tree Road, 8:50 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.
- Birdie Park, 701 Niblick Street, 9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- Lakeside Mobile Home Park, 2011 South Lake Harris Road, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Hughes Chapel Christian Church, 127 East Berkley Street, 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.