Longview police: Man wanted in woman’s death arrested after shootout with officers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman after he was injured in a shootout with police Sunday night.
Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree murder.
According to the Longview police Facebook page, officers located Thomas in a park in the 1200 block of El Paso Street and confronted him. Thomas then began shooting at four officers and they shot back, according to police. Thomas was wounded twice but no officers were injured. Thomas was then treated for injuries at a Longview hospital and then placed in jail.
Thomas is accused of killing Kimberly Wallace, 39. Wallace was found dead after a welfare check in the 1200 block of Temple Street at 3:19 a.m. Sunday.
Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation, which is department police.
