Jason Witten brings years of experience with training camp return

“There is always this point in time and everyone hits it at a different time in their career," Witten said. “When I say, '”OK I got this figured out. I can take that Next step as a player. I sense that. I sensed it this off-season we’re a lot of players. I sensed we’ve gone through OTAs and mini camps so now you just got to go do it. These guys have a lot of confidence I think that’s the excitement that I feel I understand it’s bigger than them but they’re focused on what they can do to improve is to take their game to another level when you have a group of guys collectively that approach it that way it’s really fun to be a part of that."