GTBR apologizes for Koe Wetzel’s language during concert

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race is a family-oriented event, and officials pride themselves in keeping it clean.
The GTBR board of directors asked performer Koe Wetzel’s manager to communicate to Wetzel not to use the language he often uses during shows.
According to the board, that language was used on stage anyway during Saturday night’s performance.
Chairman of the board Rhonda Bullard posted the following public apology on the GTBR Facebook page:
