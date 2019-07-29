East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A front is expected to stall along or just north of the Red River over the next 24-36 hours. As this happens, showers and thundershowers are expected to move into East Texas from the north as outflow boundaries are likely to occur through the day today and once again tomorrow. Some gusty winds and brief/heavy rainfall can be expected if you experience this rain. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will even be possible during the overnight hours tonight, although, these chances should remain small. As we head into Wednesday, the rain chances diminish. Rain chances Thursday through Monday of next week will be very slight and limited to the late afternoon/early evening hours. Temperatures should be fairly close to normal through this forecast period.