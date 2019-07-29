1 dead, 1 injured in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - One person is dead and another is in stable condition after a crash Sunday night in Wood County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 9:33 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-154, 5.4 miles northwest of the city of Quitman in Wood County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1995 Ford F-250, Brett Alan Kennemer, 31, of Quitman was traveling southwest on SH-154 when for a yet to be determined reason, drove off the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to travel across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.
DPS said the vehicle struck a driveway and rolled several times, ejecting the unrestrained driver who was pronounced at the scene by Judge Parker and was taken to Lowes Funeral Home in Quitman.
A passenger, Christian Diane Marshall, 22, of Weatherford was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
