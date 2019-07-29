Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters play in Lindale

LINDALE, TEXAS (KLTV) - He played Johnny Tyler in “Tombstone” and wrote the hit drama, “Sling Blade.”
Sunday night, musician turned actor turned musician again, Billy Bob Thornton played for hundreds of East Texans at the Cannery in Lindale, Texas.
“That’s where your fans are, we played here last year, and it was a great crowd,” Thornton says.
Thornton and the Boxmasters took to the stage Sunday night and played some of their biggest hits at the Cannery in Lindale.
The band will play in 12 cities in Texas, and Lindale, Texas was their second stop on the tour.
“It’s a big thing for the community to have someone of their stature here in Lindale,” Cannery Public Relations officer Monica Combs says.
The high-profile group provided entertainment and the large turnout provided an economic benefit for the small town.
“Monahans, Texas is as important to us as New York City, you can’t discriminate,” Thornton says, referencing another small town in West Texas.
The Boxmasters say they love playing in the south, except for one minor setback.
“The heat. Oh yeah. This is actually really comfortable today. The last time we were here it was blazing hot and very humid,” Thornton says.
The music venue resides off of Miranda Lambert Way, preserving Lindale’s musical history.
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will continue their tour in Greenville Monday night.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.