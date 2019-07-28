WEBXTRA: Texas State Open gets underway Sunday with ProAm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Festivities with the 49th annual Texas State Open got underway Sunday at the Cascades Golf Club with the ProAm event.
The PGA sanctioned event for the professionals will start on Tuesday and run through Friday. Monday will be used as a practice round. This will be the eighth time that the event will be played at the club in Tyler. That makes The Cascades the host site more than any other course for the event.
“The course is fantastic,” North Texas PGA Director, CEO Mark Harrison said. “It is fair but it is very, very, tough. If you keep it in the fairway the greens are absolutely perfect. Those guys that keep it in the fairway are going to make the putts so the score will be low.”
Georgetown’s Ben Kern won last year's event and is back looking to defend his title.
Caleb Beames is on site at the tournament and will have a report at 10 pm Sunday night on the growth of the PGA in Texas.
