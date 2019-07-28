Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the story for today with slight rain chances starting late morning and lasting through the day. The wet weather today will be mostly showers but we can’t rule out the chance of a few isolated thundershowers. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s. Tomorrow will be similar to what we are seeing today but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. Tuesday brings around the chance of seeing more widespread and heavy rainfall with temperatures back in the low to middle 90s. We will dry out on Wednesday and return to sunny skies. Sunshine and mid-90s sick around for the rest of the workweek and into next weekend.