COWBOYS CAMP: Dak Prescott talks to the media at training camp

“It’s huge, I mean that’s what this Spring was great for, just in that offseason, just getting those reps in, it was important as much as anything to get with those guys in July, just to make sure we’re cleaning up some of those things as we did down in San Diego and now the season is less than a month away so we got to tighten up, but for the most part we’ve got a great relationship,” Prescott said. “Those guys are veterans and those guys have been great in this league for a reason, they know how to come in each and every day, give themselves a chance and get better, so it just allows our relationship to grow faster, as you saw with Coop, the way we just excelled through the latter part of the year last year, it’s only gotten better. Cobb’s the same way, he’s an amazing player, just fun to work with and really smart, really intelligent, and all that stuff will pay off.”