Woman wanted by Kilgore police on several charges

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore police are searching for a woman wanted on several charges.
According to a Facebook post from the Kilgore Police Department, Jessica Renee Goodloe, 33, is wanted for injury to a child causing bodily injury and probation violations for DWI 2nd offense and DWLI with previous conviction.
The post said officers have contacted friends and family members, but she has refused to cooperate with law enforcement and may either be hiding in the Kilgore area or with family in Trinity, TX.
If you know where she is, you are asked to contact Kilgore police at 903-983-1559.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.