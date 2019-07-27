Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A warm end to the day with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by midnight. A mostly clear sky this evening but cloud cover will increase into tomorrow morning. Warm and muggy lower to middle 70s to start your Sunday and despite the partly cloudy skies temperatures will still warm into the lower to middle 90s. Another round of pop up showers tomorrow afternoon and this time will likely reach as far north as I-20. Better chances for rain as we head into Monday afternoon as a cold front located near the panhandle of Texas and western Oklahoma will likely fire off a round of showers and storms that could move into the northern half of East Texas by the later afternoon hours, meeting up with any standard afternoon showers developing in our area, and possibly allowing the showers and storms to carry overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday before either diminishing or moving south out of our area. Decreasing cloud cover as we head into the second half of next week, with spotty afternoon showers and thundershowers a possibility almost every day. Temperatures return to seasonal norms as morning lows will start off in the middle 70s and afternoon highs will climb into the middle 90s.