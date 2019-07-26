East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After another pretty nice morning, we are beginning a warming trend and a higher humidity trend in East Texas. Winds should be mainly out of the South and Southeast over the next few days, bringing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing our temps and humidity. Rain chances over the weekend will be minimal and limited to the far southern sections of East Texas (Deep East Texas). We may see a few area-wide early next week and then by mid-week, most of the rain should be limited to southern areas. Temperatures return to ‘normal’ by Tuesday of next week and then stay there for the foreseeable future. Light wind with a southerly component will remain as well. Have a great weekend, East Texas.