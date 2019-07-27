Former Harrison County fire marshal dies

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office announced Saturday that a former fire marshal has died.
According to a Facebook post from the fire marshal’s office, Dennis Engdahl was the Harrison County Fire Marshal for 20 years starting on August 21, 1989, and retired November 30, 2009.
The post said, “He was a friend to everyone he met and was a source of strength for all who knew him. Dennis will always be in our hearts and memories. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family.”
The office said arrangements for funeral services would be announced as soon as they receive the information.
