Angelina County deputy remains hospitalized after deadly wreck

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County sheriff’s deputy injured in a deadly two-vehicle wreck underwent his second surgery Friday afternoon.
Lt. Stacy Seymore was airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 69 North just north of Zavalla.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of the people involved in the wreck.
The person who died in the wreck has been identified as Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin.
According to a press release, DPS responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Seymore, 51, of Wells, was driving an ACSO patrol unit south on Highway 69 when a northbound 2009 Nissan passenger car driven by Duke attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck the patrol unit head-on.
An Angelina County justice of the peace pronounced Duke dead at the scene of the crash, the press release stated.
The press release identified the three passengers in the Nissan as Charity Lawson, 20. Of Orange, Faith Lawson, 16, of Orange, and a 1-year-old girl.
A medical helicopter airlifted Charity Lawson to a Conroe hospital for treatment of her injuries. Faith Lawson was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, and she was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The 1-year-old girl, who had been properly secured in a child safety seat, was transported to CHI St. Luke’s in Lufkin for treatment of minor injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY (Friday morning):
Seymore was driving an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit at the time of the wreck. Sheriff Sanches said Friday morning Seymore’s recovery will take some time.
Seymore suffered broken ribs, a broken left foot and a fracture of his right foot that will require surgery, according to preliminary reports.
The driver of the other vehicle died and has been identified as Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin. The Department of Public safety is investigating.
In October 2017, Seymore was involved in a wreck while driving an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on U.S. Highway 69 North in Pollok. No injuries were reported in that wreck.
Seymore was driving on Highway 69 North when he tracked a speeder and attempted to turn around in pursuit of the vehicle. That’s when his patrol SUV was hit from behind, according to DPS.
The other driver in that wreck was cited for failure to control speed.
