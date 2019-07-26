Wood County Sheriff’s Office: Man fled from police, drowned in Lake Hawkins

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Monday around 1:00 a.m. Wood County Sheriffs Office responded to a possible drowning on Lake Hawkins.
Upon arriving at the scene, Wood County investigators said they approached a subject concerning a stolen vehicle parked outside a boat house on the lake.
When confronted, he ran from the officers and fled into the lake, swimming out approximately 100 yards from the bank and began to struggle. He soon slipped underwater and drowned.
The man was located by side scan sonar and retrieved from the bottom by Quitman Fire Department divers. He was identified as Daniel Edward Phillips of Hawkins.
