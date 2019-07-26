Trial date set for Troup man charged with intoxication manslaughter in motorcyclist’s death

Dante Roberson, 18, of Troup, looks on as the judge approves his attorney's motion to withdraw from the case. Roberson has spent 273 days in jail without any progress in his case due to his attorney's health-related issues.
By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | July 26, 2019 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated July 26 at 11:08 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Troup man charged in connection with an August 2017 fatal crash involving a Whitehouse man.

Dante Devaughn Roberson, 18, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Roberson’s case has been somewhat delayed moving through the judicial system due to his lawyer’s absence from recent scheduled court hearings. On Friday, Roberson’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw himself from the case due to medical issues.

The judge granted the motion, and Roberson was appointed a new defense attorney.

The judge set Roberson’s trial to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.

Roberson was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry on State Highway 110 and crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2004 Honda motorcycle, driven by Murray Clark, 51. Clark was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

