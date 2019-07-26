So-called ‘marijuana kingpin’ Pineda pleads guilty to federal drug charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man once called a ‘marijuana kingpin’ by the Smith County sheriff has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.
Eduardo Pineda was arrested in June 2017 after an investigation that lasted nearly a year. Federal court records show investigators placed tracking devices on vehicles often used by Pineda and others living at a certain Tyler residence.
Those tracking devices showed the vehicles traveling into the Sabine National Forest, as well as to sites in Upshur, Anderson, Morris and Smith counties. At each location, investigators found thousands of marijuana plants.
Records show federal authorities seized five rifles and more than $43,000 in cash. Under the plea agreement, Pineda agreed to accept 9 to 11 years in prison.
A sentencing date will be set once U.S. Federal Judge Jeremy Kernodle has reviewed a pre-sentencing report.
READ MORE:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.