East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few more beautiful mornings with lows in the 60s for Friday and Saturday, but highs return to the lower 90s starting on Friday. Rain chances should remain near zero for the northern sections of East Texas through Saturday, but a few showers may occur over southernmost areas on Saturday and then areawide on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Best chances appear to be on Tuesday with a 30% chance for PM showers and/or thundershowers. Lows return to the lower to middle 70s on Sunday and Highs are expected to stay in the lower to middle 70s for this forecast period. Enjoy the more comfortable July Weather through the Weekend.