Nicoise toast by Chef Anne Kelt, Hick & Frog Bistro

Nicoise toast by Chef Anne Kelt of Hick and Frog Bistro
July 26, 2019 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 3:47 PM

(KLTV/KTRE) - Chef Anne Kelt of Hick & Frog Bistro in Longview shared a simple, yet flavor-packed recipe that you can make anytime you’re hungry and short on time. It’s a delicious lunch idea straight from Nice, France....with Anne’s twist, of course!

Nicoise Toast

4 eggs

1 lb tomatoes (heirloom or cherry tomatoes are best, halved or quartered depending on size)

1 shallot (peeled and thinly sliced)

Juice from 1 lemom

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Mayonnaise

Extra-virgin olive oil

4 large slices of country sourdough bread

2 cans of Albacore tuna

½ cup torn mixed tender herbs or greens

¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, and cook the eggs on a gentle simmer for about 8 minutes. Transfer immediately to a bowl of ice water. Peel, cut into quarters, and reserve.
  • Mix tomatoes, shallot, lemon juice, salt and pepper together. Let the mixture sit at room temperature for a few minutes to allow the flavors to blend and to mellow the taste of the shallot.
  • Drain tuna cans, discarding water, and mix tuna with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
  • Lightly drizzle bread slices with olive oil and cook in a saute pan over medium-high heat until deeply browned. Sprinkle with salt.
  • Spread some mayonnaise on each of the four slices of bread, top with tuna, tomato mixture (make sure to spoon the juices evenly!), a few olives, the quartered eggs, and the mixed herbs/greens. Drizzle with a little olive oil, sprinkle with some salt and pepper, and serve immediately.
  • Bon appetit!

