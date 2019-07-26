Nicoise toast by Chef Anne Kelt, Hick & Frog Bistro

(KLTV/KTRE) - Chef Anne Kelt of Hick & Frog Bistro in Longview shared a simple, yet flavor-packed recipe that you can make anytime you’re hungry and short on time. It’s a delicious lunch idea straight from Nice, France....with Anne’s twist, of course!
Nicoise Toast
4 eggs
1 lb tomatoes (heirloom or cherry tomatoes are best, halved or quartered depending on size)
1 shallot (peeled and thinly sliced)
Juice from 1 lemom
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Mayonnaise
Extra-virgin olive oil
4 large slices of country sourdough bread
2 cans of Albacore tuna
½ cup torn mixed tender herbs or greens
¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, and cook the eggs on a gentle simmer for about 8 minutes. Transfer immediately to a bowl of ice water. Peel, cut into quarters, and reserve.
- Mix tomatoes, shallot, lemon juice, salt and pepper together. Let the mixture sit at room temperature for a few minutes to allow the flavors to blend and to mellow the taste of the shallot.
- Drain tuna cans, discarding water, and mix tuna with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
- Lightly drizzle bread slices with olive oil and cook in a saute pan over medium-high heat until deeply browned. Sprinkle with salt.
- Spread some mayonnaise on each of the four slices of bread, top with tuna, tomato mixture (make sure to spoon the juices evenly!), a few olives, the quartered eggs, and the mixed herbs/greens. Drizzle with a little olive oil, sprinkle with some salt and pepper, and serve immediately.
- Bon appetit!
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.