EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few clouds this morning but another nice start with temperatures starting out in the 60s again. Temperatures this afternoon will warm to near 90 degrees with light winds gradually turning out of the southeast. These southeast winds will start to bring the humidity back to East Texas over the weekend. Mostly sunny skies continue today and tomorrow with temperatures warming into the lower 90s for the weekend. A few places in Deep East Texas could see a stray shower or two Sunday afternoon and the slight chance for rain will continue for Monday and Tuesday afternoons. However, the majority of East Texas looks to remain dry with warming temperatures through the next week. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 90s by the middle of next week and with rising humidity levels, it will start to feel like the triple digits once again.