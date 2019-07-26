Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A beautiful but warm day in East Texas. Partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs reaching to near 90 degrees. Winds from the southeast will continue to pull moisture back into East Texas, so get ready for our muggy mornings in the lower 70s to return as early as tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs will likely warm into the lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few isolated showers could develop in the southern half of Deep East Texas during peak daytime heating otherwise the remainder of East Texas will stay dry. A better chance for isolated showers and thundershowers on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Another round of middle 90s for your Monday with isolated showers in the afternoon. A weak disturbance could allow for a few showers/thundershowers to persist into the evening hours before dissipating overnight. As we head into the middle part of next week we continue the typical summer pattern of muggy-mid 70s in the morning and hot-mid 90s in the afternoon. Heat indices will likely rise to the upper 90s/lower 100s as our humidity increases over the next several days so any spotty afternoon showers will surely be appreciated. Have a great weekend!