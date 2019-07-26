Cowboys arrive for first day of training camp, Elliott still absent

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA (KLTV) - When the Cowboys, in their cavalcade of buses, came rolling in at training camp, all were accounted except for Number 21, Zeke Elliott.
However just because he wasn't there on Thursday, doesn't mean he won't be there on Friday. Afterall, the first team meeting isn't until 2 p.m. on Friday, so he can still be on time technically. "Like I said official camp is tomorrow so tomorrow is when we'll see who's here and who's ready to go. I'm not Ezekiel Elliott but I'm here,” said Jaylon Smith, Cowboys LB.
