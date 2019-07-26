COME EARLY, STAY LATE: Large crowds expected for balloon race events, carpooling suggested

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to officials with the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview, ticket sales for Saturday’s events have been larger than ever.
Because of this, folks attending may want to plan their arrival time and parking accordingly.
“Experience tells us that after the Balloon Glow, there will be an exodus of families who will call it a night when the glow is over. At the same time a great number of people are just arriving for the concert. So you know, there is the going and the coming all at the same time. We have said it for years, the best plan is to COME EARLY, STAY LATE!” balloon race officials posted on message posted on their Facebook page.
Make sure to go have fun, but work out parking and bring your patience with you as you enjoy the events of the weekend.
