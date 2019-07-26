Car strikes pole, shuts down one lane of traffic on Front Street

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A driver emerged from a wreck unharmed in Tyler Friday afternoon.
A passenger car stuck a utility pole on Front Street, westbound near South Clayton Avenue. The wreck was reported by Tyler police at 3:25 p.m. Friday.
Our reporter at the scene says no one was injured in the wreck, but one lane of traffic westbound on Front Street is shut down while repairs are made to the pole. Fewer than a dozen customers are reported to have a power outage as a result of this wreck, according to Oncor’s outage reporting.
