Affidavit: ‘Overwhelmed’ woman steals over $300K from Mount Pleasant law firm over 7-year period

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police have arrested a woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from a law firm in which she was employed.
Lauren Rachelle Graves, 28, is charged with first-degree theft.
According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating on Thursday. They located Graves and asked if they could speak with her about a theft case. Graves agreed and admitted to writing checks to herself from the law firm in which she worked, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Graves said she used the money to pay for various bills and that she was not getting help from her husband. She said she just felt overwhelmed and just did not know how to stop, according to the affidavit.
Graves said it had been going on since 2012, according to the affidavit.
Graves has posted a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.