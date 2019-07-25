WEBXTRA: Keke Coutee chats after day one at Texans Camp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Day one is a wrap at the Houston Texans Training Camp.
JJ Watt was on the field after being put on the physically unable to perform list earlier this week while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remained on the Pup list.
Other takeaways from day one includes Jadeveon Clowney, who held out like we expected while he is in a contract dispute with the team, and Head Coach Bill O’Brien, who is usually more hands-on with the offense but let the coordinators do most of the coaching.
Former Lufkin Panther Keke Coutee looked solid on the field and seems to be over the multiple hamstring injuries. He stopped to chat with KTRE’s Caleb Beames during the first day of camp.
