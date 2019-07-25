Tyler Pounds Regional Airport gets new security equipment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Transportation Security Administration has installed a new piece of high-tech baggage-screening equipment at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
TSA Federal Security Director Amy Williams says the new machine will streamline the check in process and add efficiency and convenience.
Before TSA officers have had to inspect every checked bag by hand. With the addition of this new equipment, only bags that set off an alarm will need to be inspected by an agent.
