Tyler Pounds Regional Airport gets new security equipment

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport gets new security equipment
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport has a new piece of high-tech bagging-screening equipment. (Brenna Burger/KLTV Multimedia Journalist)
By Brenna Burger | July 25, 2019 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 3:18 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Transportation Security Administration has installed a new piece of high-tech baggage-screening equipment at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

TSA Federal Security Director Amy Williams says the new machine will streamline the check in process and add efficiency and convenience.

Before TSA officers have had to inspect every checked bag by hand. With the addition of this new equipment, only bags that set off an alarm will need to be inspected by an agent.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.