Trane officially unveils remodeled manufacturing facility in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trane Manufacturing has officially unveiled its remodeled facility in Tyler on Thursday morning.
The ribbon cutting ceremony included grant presentations to the Discovery Science Center, Chapel Hill Career Center and Technical Education’s brazing program and Whitehouse ISD.
KLTV’s Brenna Burger was able to take a full tour of the facility and plant where close to 2,000 employees work to build air conditioners that will be sold nationwide.
Several dignitaries from the City of Tyler as well as Smith County took the same tour to ask questions about this new facility’s economic development for East Texas.
