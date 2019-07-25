TMPA survey reveals concerns over morale and leadership at Tyler Police Department

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A survey conducted by the state’s largest law enforcement association reveals low morale and concerns about leadership at the Tyler Police Department.
“I was shocked at at the results of it, honestly,” said Clint McNear with the Texas Municipal Police Association.
McNear says the Tyler Patrolman’s Association first contacted the TMPA two years ago about leadership issues within the department. The association recently requested a survey which was conducted in June. The survey was sent to 182 sworn officers; 163 participated.
“People became vocal trying to express concerns about the issues,” McNear said. “There were officers retaliated on, including members of the Tyler Police Association.”
Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler spoke with KLTV on Wednesday afternoon about the survey and concerns raised by TMPA.
“We’ve had an issue going on recently internally between me and the police association in reference to corrective actions that we’ve had to take over the last year and a half, in reference to assignments, as we move forward with correcting behavior," Toler said.
The survey shows while officers expressed satisfaction with things like gear, shifts, and assignments, many of them said they fear retaliation from department leaders. McNear says more than half of the officers surveyed said they would leave the department if things don’t change.
“There’s been a lot of talk,” McNear said. “But there’s been no action by anyone in this city to fix the problem.”
One of the questions asked was about morale. 80% of the officers who took the survey responded saying they don’t agree that “morale is high” at Tyler PD.
“I’m not aware of any leadership book that talks about fear and intimidation as an ideal leadership style,” McNear said. “And that really is ultimately the thing that’s taking place here today.”
“I’ve been here for 26 years at this police department,” Chief Toler said. “And we work everyday to support police officers in every aspect of their job.”
Tyler Mayor Martin Heines calls this an internal matter and something important to the city. He says that’s why a process will begin on August 1 that involves bringing in a consultant and taking a closer look at the issues being raised.
“We have a police force of exceptional men and women,” Heines said. “In my career as both a city councilman and mayor of the city of Tyler, I have made it my mission to never introduce politics into the Tyler Police Department. It has been my expectation that the police union would also refrain from making policing a matter of politics. Even though the police union’s actions are the result of internal politics, the Tyler Police Department will continue providing exceptional public safety service to the citizens of Tyler.”
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Tyler City Manager Ed Broussard expressed his support for Chief Toler and the department’s administrative staff. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith also sent out a statement showing similar support for Chief Toler.
You can view the whole survey at this link: https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A826f6934-2738-4595-b69b-c402a172d4d4
