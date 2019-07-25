Three people killed in Anderson County car crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Released by the Texas Department of Public Safety:
Yesterday at 4:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-287 N, six miles north of the city of the city of Palestine in Anderson County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Ruby Kwame, 34, of Palestine was traveling southbound on US-287 when for an unknown reason, the driver drove from the southbound lane into the northbound lane and then continued into the north barditch where it struck a trash bin and then a tree.
The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge James Westley and taken to Baily and Foster Funeral Home in Palestine.
Two juvenile passengers, ages four (female) and two (male) were transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center where they both later died and were taken to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine. Another juvenile passenger (8-month old female), was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
The initial report indicates that all were restrained. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.