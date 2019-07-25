Several East Texas coaches, players inducted into Texas High School Basketball HOF

From the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches
SUGAR LAND, Texas (News Release) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) today announced the Class of 2020 for the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame. The class consists of four former standout players and four legendary coaches. The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday May 16, 2020, in San Antonio, during the TABC Clinic.
The players that will be added are: Bill Doty, Erin Grant, Stacy Stephens and Robert Zamora. These players participated in the State Tournament a combined 13 times , winning 6 state championships. The coaches that will be added are: Carl Allen, Buddy Hawkins, Ken Loyd, and Samantha Morrow. These coaches made 76 play-off appearances and won 11 state championships .
“These players and coaches in the Class of 2020 are among the best of the best,” said TABC Executive Director, Rick Sherley. “They exemplify excellence both on and off the court, resulting in positive impacts on their school and Texas high school basketball.”
Carl Allen, Coach. Boys head coach at Waskom and Sabine High Schools. His teams won 714 games. He led his teams to 14 play-off appearances, 12 District Championships, 4 State Tournament appearances and 2 State Championships at Sabine in 1980 and 1981. The 1981 team went undefeated with a 34-0 record.
Bill Doty, Player, Clear Creek High School, was a three year starter for legendary coach, George Carlisle. He helped lead the Wildcats to three consecutive State Tournament appearances in 1960, 1961, and 1962. During that span , the Wildcats compiled a 109-10 won-lost record. He averaged over 24 ppg as a senior, and collected over 1100 rebounds during his career.
Erin Grant, Player. Graduated from Mansfield High School in 2002 after leading them to four consecutive State Championships in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002. She is the only Texas High School player to win 4 straight State Championships. She was named Miss Texas Basketball in 2002. She was named first team All-State all four years while leading them to a 145-6 record.
Buddy Hawkins, Coach. He was the head girl’s coach at Winnsboro High School for 29 years. His teams won over 800 games including 21 play-off appearances in 29 years. He led them to 14 consecutive District Championships, 12 State Tournament berths, and 3 straight State Championships in 1999, 2000, and 2001.
Ken Loyd, Coach. A head boy’s basketball coach for over 40 years with coaching stints at Huntington and Avinger High Schools. He won 851 games during his career which included a State Championship at Huntington in 1974 and two State Championships at Avinger In 1977 and 1996. He served as President of TABC in 1981-82.
Samantha Morrow, Coach. The head girl’s basketball coach at Mansfield, Summitt, and South Grand Prairie High Schools. With over 600 wins, her teams made 18 play-off appearances in 19 years, won ten District Championships, and won 4 consecutive State Championships at Mansfield HS in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002. She led Summitt HS to the State Semi-Finals in 2007 and led S. Grand Prairie HS to the Reginal Finals in 2017.
Stacy Stephens, Player. Played at Winnsboro High School where she led the Lady Raiders to three consecutive State Tournament appearances in 1998, 1999, and 2000 , including two State Championships in 1999 and 2000. She was named All-State three times and All-State Tournament, three consecutive years.
Robert C. Zamora, Player. Led South San Antonio High School to three consecutive StateTournament appearances in 1959, 1960, and 1961. The 1961 team won the State Championship with a 31-4 record. He was named All-State and All-State Tournament in 1960 and 1961. He led the city in scoring during his senior by averaging over 25 ppg. He tied a State Tournament record by making 17 free throws in a game.