Longview crews on scene of residence fire

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews are on scene of a structure fire in Longview.
According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, they are on scene of an active fire at a residence in the 1800 block of Bell Street. May reported the structure was 25 percent involved when crews arrived on scene.
At this time, crews have the fire under control.
No one was home at the time of the fire. It appears the roof has been compromised and the house may be a total loss.
Once the hot spots are under control, May reports crews will investigate in order to determine the cause of the fire.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew on scene and will provide updates as details become available.
