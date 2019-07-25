Jacksonville man sentenced to life for murdering wife on Easter Sunday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - From the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office:
After a nine day trial, a Cherokee County Jury has sentenced Cedric Thompson of Jacksonville to life in prison for murdering his wife (Kayla Wood Thompson) on Easter Sunday of 2014.
The Jury heard evidence that The defendant stabbed his wife 8 times and then ran her over with a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV when she tried to run to a neighbor’s house to get help.
The defendant was later apprehended at a hospital in Kilgore after an apparent suicide attempt.
Over the course of the trial, the jury heard evidence that the victim’s blood was found on the bottom of the SUV and throughout the house, the defendants footprints were found next to the victim, and the tire prints going over the victim exactly matched the tire
on the SUV driven by the defendant. Most damning though was the testimony of the victim’s children witnessed the murder.
Despite all of this evidence, the defendant incredulously claimed that when he left his wife was “standing on the front porch” “and that she must have stuck herself with something sharp”
In the punishment trial, there was testimony from two psychologists employed by the court that the defendant had feigned mental illness in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid responsibility.
The victim’s family testified that they had lost a mother, daughter, sister and friend, and that despite making the best of a bad situation that “their lives had been irrevocably changed by what happened that Easter Sunday.”
Many were seen crying during the victim’s testimony.
The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Detectives past and present of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office for their thorough and professional investigation. In particular, Martin Pepin, Gina Battley, Joey Ray, Jon Raffield and Jonathan Hughes.
The Honorable Judge Chris Day presided over the case.
The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Andrew C. Weber of Rusk and Assistant District Attorney Eric Felux of Whitehouse
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.