Fort Worth man pleads guilty to trying to pass fake payroll check in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Fort Worth man has pleaded guilty to his role in a fake payroll check-cashing scheme, accepting a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence.
Court records show Vernon Isaac, 19, pleaded guilty in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom on Thursday.
Isaac was one of three arrested in April.
All three are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity stemming form an April 6 incident at a Super One in Tyler.
According to a Tyler Police Department news release, officers responded to the store at 1105 E. Gentry Parkway regarding a forgery call.
Officers detained a group of people attempting to pass a fraudulent payroll check that included a payroll withholding stub in the name of a business that did not exist, police said.
“Investigators developed probable cause to show that this is an organized group of suspects working out of the Dallas Fort Worth area and was specifically targeting East Texas businesses. Investigators also learned that other checks of this nature may have been passed or attempted to be passed," the news release states.
One of Isaac’s co-defendants, Rochelle Moore, 23, of Fort Worth, pleaded guilty on Tuesday and accepted an eight-year deferred adjudication sentence. Alonzo Dixon, 26, of Fort Worth, is set for a July 29 trial.
